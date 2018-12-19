Man indicted, accused of kidnapping and trying to rape woman in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Shelby County man was indicted for allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in Collierville.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the original incident happened on June 26.
Investigators said Cadarius Luellen, 27, attacked the woman as she was walking down Market Boulevard around 10 p.m.
According to the indictment, Luellen kidnapped and tried to rape her. He also stole the woman’s cell phone.
We are not naming the victim due to the nature of the alleged crime.
Police said the woman was able to escape after being attacked, and now Luellen is facing multiple charges.
Luellen is being charged with aggravated kidnapping, criminal attempt rape, and robbery.
