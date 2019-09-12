Man indicted after double murder near multi-million dollar redevelopment in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This is a crime that had to make city leaders gasp because it happened so close to a multi-million dollar redevelopment project, the Crosstown Concourse.
It's a drive-by shooting that injured four young men and took the life of DeJuan Hill and DeAndre Rogers 17 months ago.
Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney announced the indictment of Jarmon Smith, 24, on first-degree murder, attempted murder, and firearm charges.
Hill's sister, Tamesha Brooks, told FOX13 this was a relief. "This is the first good news we have gotten about my brother's case."
Homicide investigators said Smith had been a suspect for months, but building the case took time. Hill's family became impatient and frustrated.
"Me and my father spoke to you and we were discouraged. We didn't know if the city of Memphis was going to come through for us," Brooks said.
According to court records, the grand jury indicted Smith near the end of July. He wasn't formally charged until Wednesday.
Hill's family told us they will be in court whenever Smith has a hearing.
