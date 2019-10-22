Man indicted for a 1996 murder of a 14-year-old girl

TRENTON, Tenn. - The District Attorney’s Office has announced an indictment of a man they believe murdered a 14-year-old girl in 1996.
Finis Ewin Hill, known as Pete Hill, of Milan, was indicted Oct. 18 in connection with the abduction and rape of Cayce Lynn McDaniel, 14, from her home in Milan in 1996.
McDaniel attended a back-to-school dance at her church on August 16, 1996, and her mother discovered she was missing the following day. McDaniel had been dropped off at her home after the dance.
Milan Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Jackson Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General Garry Brown seek to convict Hill on multiple charges.
The charges include one count premediated first degree murder, one count of first degree murder in the perpetration of the felony of rape, one count of aggravated rape resulting in bodily injury and one count of aggravated rape by the use of a deadly weapon.
Hill is being held in federal custody on an unrelated sex crime involving a minor child.
He will be brought to the Gibson County Circuit Court in Trenton, Tennessee, to face these charges and be formally arraigned. Hill will be held without bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask if anyone believes they have additional information on the murder of Cayce Lynn McDaniel should call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309 or the FBI Tip Line at 901-747-4300.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}