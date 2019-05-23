0 Man indicted for DUI crash that killed 25-year veteran Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was driving under the influence has been indicted for the death of a Memphis police officer.

Marquell Griffin, 50, was indicted on multiple felony counts, including vehicular homicide while intoxicated, for the crash that killed a veteran MPD officer.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on March 21 at the intersection of Austin Peay and Yale. Lt. Myron Fair – a 25-year veteran of the Memphis Police Department who was off duty – was killed when Griffin allegedly crashed into his vehicle from behind.

Investigators said Fair was stopped at a traffic light in his 2017 Nissan Altima when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Dodge Durango “driven at a high rate of speed by Griffin.”

A witness said the Durango was speeding, and the impact caused the Altima to flip into the air before rolling to a stop.

Griffin walked away from the crash and was arrested a short time later at a nearby service station.

Another police officer responded to the scene and found Griffin at the gas station. The affidavit states he was lying on the concrete in front of the store and playing with a set of Dodge Durango car keys.

Police said Griffin was bleeding from his mouth, had watery eyes, seemed drowsy, had slow reaction time, had trouble standing and walking, and had “a strong odor of intoxicants.” The officer detained him and returned him to the scene of the accident.

Griffin, who has three prior DUI convictions, is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officials said Griffin is facing charges of vehicular homicide involving recklessness and intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

