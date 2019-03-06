Man indicted for murder after argument led to deadly shooting at Memphis hotel, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was indicted for murder after a deadly shooting at a Memphis hotel.
Travis Haynes, 30, is charged in the murder of another man in the lobby of a hotel in Parkway Village, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2018 at the Garden Inn & Suites on American Way.
According to witnesses, Haynes walked into the lobby and sat in a chair. Moments later, the victim – Jeremy Robinson, 30 – walked in and “exchanged words” with Haynes.
At that point, investigators said Haynes got out of his chair and confronted Robinson. He pulled a gun and began shooting at close range.
After Robinson fell to the floor, officials said Haynes stood over him and shot the victim three more times.
Haynes walked out door and drove away in a red sedan, but he was located and arrested shortly after. He was indicted on first-degree murder charges.
A grand jury also indicted Haynes on one count of tampering with evidence by disposing of the gun he used, and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
