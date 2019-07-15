Man indicted for shooting and killing woman while showing her how to take apart gun, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man has been indicted on reckless homicide charges related to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman, said Shelby County District Attorney.
Prestige Brown, 20, also was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence.
According to police, Brown and two women were at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven on Dec. 20, 2018, smoking marijuana.
He then showed them a handgun he had bought.
While showing them how to take the gun apart, Brown applied pressure to the trigger. The gun fired and shot Denisha Jones in the chest, police records said.
After the shooting, Brown ran down the stairs with the pistol and threw it over a fence that borders the apartments.
He later admitted recklessly shooting the victim.
