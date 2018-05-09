Man indicted for shooting, killing girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges from the shooting death of his girlfriend in the home they shared, according to the DA.
Anthony Harris, 25, is being held on $300,000 bond.
Investigators said that on Oct. 25, 2017, they were called to his residence in the 600 block of East Shelby Drive just west of Elvis Presley Boulevard where they found Carla Catrice Moore, 33, on the living room floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Harris told investigators he shot his girlfriend during an argument.
