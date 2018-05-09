  • Man indicted for shooting, killing girlfriend

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges from the shooting death of his girlfriend in the home they shared, according to the DA. 

    Anthony Harris, 25, is being held on $300,000 bond.

    RELATED: Memphis man lied about girlfriend's shooting, charged with her murder, police say

    Investigators said that on Oct. 25, 2017, they were called to his residence in the 600 block of East Shelby Drive just west of Elvis Presley Boulevard where they found Carla Catrice Moore, 33, on the living room floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

    Trending stories:

    She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

    Harris told investigators he shot his girlfriend during an argument. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man indicted for shooting, killing girlfriend

  • Headline Goes Here

    1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted by police for shooting, killing Arkansas officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested for shooting and killing man outside Dollar General in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis