Man indicted in Memphis Cold Case murder

A man was indicted for a murder nearly 11 years ago.
Ricky Munn is accused of killing Derrick Hamlin, 33, in December of 2007.
The shooting happened when a fight broke out during a robbery.
The case went cold until a key piece of evidence would be linked to Munn, the Shelby County District Attorney's office said. A glove on the scene with DNA inside would lead police to Munn, the DA said.
He was arrested in February of 2018.
According to the district attorney,
"The investigation went cold, however, and no arrests were made until November of 2017. On that date Memphis police investigators were informed by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that a latex glove recovered from the crime scene had been linked to Munn through the Combined DNA Index System."
