Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend, claimed suicide at first

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in last year's shooting of his girlfriend, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's office.
Derearick Fisher, 37, is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $2 million bond.
On Oct. 28, 2018, around 9:30 p.m., Memphis police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Graceland Cove near Millbranch.
Police reported that they found Demiryalul Mays, 25, in the home dead from a gunshot wound to the back of her head.
According to the police report, Fisher said the victim shot herself in the home with Fisher's gun during an argument.
The medical examiner's statement contradicted Fisher's accounts, according to the arrest affidavit.
The official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Initially, Fisher told police that Mays died by suicide. He was then arrested and taken into questioning, where he said he was in control of his gun when his finger pulled the trigger and shot Mays.
