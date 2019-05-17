Man indicted in workplace murders

A man was indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for a workplace shooting that killed his boss and a co-worker, said the Shelby County District attorney.
Defendant Rickey Hull Jr. is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2018, police were called to the Third Tire Shop in the 3000 block of South Third Street at Peebles Road in Southwest Memphis.
They found the store owner Kamel Al Abes, 52, and employee Marcus Anderson, 44, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Al Abes died at a hospital.
Witnesses and store surveillance video indicated that Hull was responsible. He was arrested at a relative’s apartment two hours later on Ketchum Road.
