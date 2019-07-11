0 Man indicted months after Shaun Hamblen abducted from parking lot, murdered in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the suspects involved in the abduction and murder of Shaun Hamblen in Memphis has been indicted.

Alfonzo Amos, 21, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery stemming from a mysterious disappearance on Nov. 29, 2018, according to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Hamblen, 23, disappeared from the LA Fitness parking lot on Nov. 29, and his body was found on Dec. 6, 2018 inside a house in the 3600 block of McDuff Avenue near Robin Hood Lane.

According to police, Amos initially admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance, taking “several items of value” from him, and that he was shot multiple times.

A second man -- Deeric Walton, 22 -- who was arrested in connection with Hamblen’s death is not facing murder charges like Amos.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Shaun Hamblen was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on Nov. 29.

Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus. Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.

When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

As the investigation progressed, two men who police believe were in the Focus when Hamblen was last seen, were identified.

Two suspects were charged in connection with the death of Hamblen. Alfonzo Amos, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge, while Deeric Walton, 22, is being charged with felony possession of a gun and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a police affidavit, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance, taking “several items of value” from him, and that he was shot multiple times.

Officers located Amos in the 1700 block of Edgeburg Lane Wednesday and placed him in custody.

Investigators did not specify what Amos' motive was behind the disappearance.

Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

The remains of a body found at a Memphis neighborhood were confirmed to be those of Shaun Hamblen, Memphis police confirmed.

The remains were found early on Dec. 6, but investigators did not confirm it was Hamblen's body until the next morning.

Investigators confirmed that it was a “prearranged meeting” between Hamblen and the two suspects.

Police said it was not a random incident, and that Hamblen was a “targeted victim.”

Hamblen’s mother – Michelle Simpson – said in a Facebook post Thursday that the family’s “fears have been confirmed.”

