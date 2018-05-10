Man Indicted on Sex-Trafficking Charges

A 52-year-old Memphis man has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and unlawful possession of heroin with intent to sell, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.
Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
Randall Ray Ward was arrested in the summer of 2017 at an East Memphis motel. One of his victim's told Bartlett police investigators that she and another woman were being forced to work for him as prostitutes.
The news released detailed what the women endured,
"The woman said Ward held them against their will, kept the proceeds from their sex acts, beat them if they did not follow his orders, and controlled their allotments of heroin for their addictions."
Randall Ray Ward’s bond has been set at $150,000.
