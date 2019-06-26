Man injured after shooting on major Memphis highway, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was injured after a shooting on a major Memphis highway Tuesday night.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 385 eastbound at the Ridgeway Road exit.
Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the victim – who was not identified – only received minor cuts by shattered glass.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘I just want my baby to come back’: Parents devastated after toddler shot to death in Memphis
- Man arrested for pointing AK-47 at bus filled with children at local Incredible Pizza, police say
- 130 children killed in homicides across Memphis since 2010, records show
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
He was treated by emergency responders on scene.
One lane on 385 going east was blocked off as crews worked to clear the scene.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 7:53 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 385 and Ridgeway. The victim's vehicle was struck, but the victim only received a minor cut by shattered glass. He was treated on the scene. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}