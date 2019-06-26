  • Man injured after shooting on major Memphis highway, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was injured after a shooting on a major Memphis highway Tuesday night.

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 385 eastbound at the Ridgeway Road exit.

    Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the victim – who was not identified – only received minor cuts by shattered glass. 

    He was treated by emergency responders on scene. 

    One lane on 385 going east was blocked off as crews worked to clear the scene. 

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

