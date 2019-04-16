Man injured during shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Hickory Hill.
Officers responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Hyacinth Drive.
One man was shot, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Preliminary information shows the victim knows the suspect.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Caliber westbound on Apple Blossom.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
