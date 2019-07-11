  • Man injured in crash after trying to run over Shelby County deputies in stolen car, officials say

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County deputies released new information surrounding the pursuit that ended in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.

    The chase started at an Econo Lodge, continued on I-40 and ended with a crash in Bartlett. Deputies arrested and charged Daven Giles, 20, after he allegedly tried to run the deputies over in a stolen vehicle.

    Giles has been charged with some drug offenses over the past two years, but Tuesday’s chase gave him a lengthy rap sheet – including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of possession of a deadly weapon, and five counts of aggravated assault.

    According to a police report, the white truck Giles was driving had been stolen from a home in Arlington on Monday. 

    In July 2018, Giles was arrested by MPD for property theft between $1,000-$2,500. He was also arrested for drug offenses – including unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth – in March 2018 and 2017.

    SCSO officials told FOX13 deputies fired shots at Giles when he tried to run over the deputies. The chase ended after he crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Yale and Brother Boulevard.

    Giles was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition for injuries sustained during the crash, and he was arrested after short foot pursuit.

    The two deputies who fired shots have been placed administrative leave. 

