Man injured in North Memphis apartment fire

FOX13 is live on the scene with the latest information.
Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in North Memphis.
According to MFD, one man was burned on his knees. The fire broke out while he was cooking. Luckily, the flames were contained to only one unit.
Trending stories:
- Man found dead after falling in Mississippi River took drugs prior to concert, police say
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- Students, teachers mourning loss of Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}