  • Man injured in North Memphis apartment fire

    Updated:

    FOX13 is live on the scene with the latest information. 

    Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in North Memphis. 

    According to MFD, one man was burned on his knees. The fire broke out while he was cooking. Luckily, the flames were contained to only one unit. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories