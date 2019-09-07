  • Man injured in Saturday morning road rage incident in Southaven, police say

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man was injured in what Southaven Police are calling a road rage incident.

    It happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Goodman Road.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a hand injury.

    Police said the suspect was driving a white Nissan.

    This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories