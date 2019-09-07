Man injured in Saturday morning road rage incident in Southaven, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man was injured in what Southaven Police are calling a road rage incident.
It happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Goodman Road.
According to police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a hand injury.
Police said the suspect was driving a white Nissan.
ROAD RAGE: Part of Goodman Rd in Southaven shut down due to road rage shooting.@PoliceSouthaven confirms for me:— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) September 7, 2019
- 1 person transported w/hand injury
- Happened around 7:30
- suspect was in white Nissan heading east on Goodman
- if you saw it happen, contact SPD. pic.twitter.com/M97wgxotui
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available.
