  • Man injured trying to rescue unconscious woman from house fire

    The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after a home went up in flames in South Memphis. 

    According to the MFD, they were called to the house on the 1600 block of Elvis Presley around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

    When firefighters searched the home, they found a woman unresponsive inside. A man tried to rescue her but was unable to. 

    Firefighters were able to get her out and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Two firefighters had to be treated for injuries. Both were electrocuted while fighting the flames. 

    MFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire. 

     

