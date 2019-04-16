0 Man involved in shootout after suspect hits him, tries to break into his East Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man fired shots at a person who tried to break inside his home.

It happened off Marne Street near Joffre Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

A witness told police the suspects took off in a black SUV.

And the victim spoke with FOX13 about how he came face-to-face with the man trying to break into his home.

The man – who we are not identifying – said he was letting his dogs out the back door when someone hit him in the face and fired a gun at him.

He went back inside his home, grabbed his gun and fired four shots back. The man told FOX13 he wasn’t hit by bullets during the incident, but he isn’t sure if he hit the suspected burglar.

The victim feels uneasy, knowing the person who tried to kill him is still out there.

One of the victim’s neighbors said he didn’t hear anything going on.

“All I saw was a squad car. That’s what I saw, I didn’t hear gunshots. That’s pretty surprising,” said the neighbor.

A witness told police he saw a black SUV circling around the neighborhood. He said he saw two suspects get inside the black SUV after shots were fired.

Officers are currently reviewing surveillance video from the area to identify the vehicle and suspects involved.

The victim is now working to replace his back door of his home. There is still a hole in the ground from the gunshot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact MPD.

