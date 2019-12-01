Man is dead after a shooting near Hickory Hill Rd., police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a homicide near the Hickory Hill and Ridgeway Estates neighborhoods.
Officers were called to the Boulevard Apartments off of Ravenoak Dr. where one male was found with a gunshot wound and has been pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect(s) have fled the scene in a black Nissan. Police said it could be an Altima.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
We have a crew headed to the scene to get further updates.
