  • Man is dead after a shooting near Hickory Hill Rd., police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a homicide near the Hickory Hill and Ridgeway Estates neighborhoods.

    Officers were called to the Boulevard Apartments off of Ravenoak Dr. where one male was found with a gunshot wound and has been pronounced dead, police said. 

    The suspect(s) have fled the scene in a black Nissan. Police said it could be an Altima. 

    If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

