Man jumps fence to break into Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are asking for help to find a man they said burglarized a home in Memphis.
It happened on June 3 on the 3500 block Autumn Avenue. Police said the man entered the home through an unlocked window and took a gun and jewelry.
If you recognize the man below, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
