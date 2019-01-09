0 Man jumps over counter, attacks manager at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Surveillance video captured a man hopping over the front desk and attacking the manager at a Memphis motel.

The incident happened at the Knights Inn motel on Macon Cove in East Memphis on New Year’s Day.

The manager, Rama Singh, said the man was a guest who was demanding he get his money back for his stay.

Singh told the man no, and that’s when that guest became violent. Singh said the man checked in on New Year’s Day with a woman and booked a room for two a little after 5 a.m.

“He got checked in, and he went in the room,” Singh said.

He said a few minutes after that, another couple walked in and headed straight to the elevators. Singh told FOX13 he stopped them to ask where they were going.

They said they didn’t need his help.

“If you don’t know the room number or the name, then where will you go?” Singh said to the couple. “Please…walk out.”

According to Singh, they then snuck in through the back door. Minutes later, both couples came downstairs and the man who booked the room threw hot coffee in Singh’s face.

“When he threw the coffee, I knew it was going to be bad, so I tried to dial 911,” Singh said.

Things only got worse.

The two wrestled for about three minutes and then the manager fought back – throwing money and trying to hit the man with the cash drawer.

“Take the money man,” Singh said. “What I can say? I don’t want to sacrifice my life for nothing.”

The group got away while the manager said he was at the desk bleeding and waiting for police. He said he wants to sell the property.

“I’m ready to move out from here,” Singh said. “I already made the plan to sell the business and get out of here.”

Police said the attacker was last seen running to an older model gold Chevrolet Impala. The attacker booked into the hotel through the woman's ID.

Officers are trying to use her information to find the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

