Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife, court records say

A man is behind bars after attacking a disabled dog and his wife, court records said.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to the 100 block of Mossy Knoll in Cordova, Tennessee for a domestic assault call.
The victim told deputies she and her husband, Dennis Lawler, were arguing about fixing the air conditioner when things escalated.
During the argument, Lawler elbowed his wife and then started to kick their disabled dog 'Buddy' seven times. His wife told police he does it during arguments because he knows that it upsets her.
The victim called tried to call the police, but he took her phone and threw it so she could not. Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies said the suspect also bit his wife on the foot, breaking the skin.
During the fight, the victim's son was able to call 911.
Lawler got into his car to drive away, but his wife started banging on it to get him to stop. The suspect continued to back up even though the victim was behind him. Court records said Lawler did not stop and struck his wife. She was eventually able to get away.
Lawler is charged with Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence.
