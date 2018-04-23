Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at gunpoint, police say

A Memphis man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping.
According to court documents, Keatron Walls went to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and confronted her in the parking lot. After she went inside her home, he started forcing his way into the apartment while yelling, “Where is he?”
The victim’s boyfriend then woke up and found Walls holding the woman by her hair and pointing a gun at him.
Walls hit his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend in the head and fired his handgun multiple times into the ground. After forcing the two into a car, he made them drive to Clarksdale, Mississippi.
At some point after arriving in Mississippi, Walls left Clarksdale and headed into Collierville where police received a call that an armed man was holding two people at gunpoint in a vehicle.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to stop the vehicle on the corner of Lamar and Holmes Road.
Keatron Walls, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
