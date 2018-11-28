  • Man killed, 1 person detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, police said.

    According to MPD, one man was killed in the shooting and another person has been detained by officers.

    Police said the shooting happened near Midland Avenue and Josephine Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Officers are still on scene investigating the incident.  

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

