Man killed, 1 person detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, police said.
According to MPD, one man was killed in the shooting and another person has been detained by officers.
Police said the shooting happened near Midland Avenue and Josephine Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Offcs are on the scene of a shooting at Midland and Josephine. One male has been pronounced deceased. One person has been detained. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 28, 2018
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are still on scene investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
