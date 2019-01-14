Man killed, 15-year-old girl injured after Memphis home sprayed by nearly 100 bullets

A man was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured after at nearly 100 gunshots were fired into a Memphis home.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Hickory Leaf Cove. Five people were inside the home, including children.
A Memphis police lieutenant on scene said there were five people inside the home when it was sprayed by approximate 90 bullets. Three adults and two children, including a two-year-old, were among those inside.
Police said the suspects were in a dark-colored car. No arrests have been made at this point.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found both victims. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
A man was also shot and he died. He was a father of four.
FOX13 spoke to a man who gave the victim CPR until first responders arrived, and he shared the victim's final moments.
"I don't care if you have to take your last breath, you're telling me who did it," the man said of his conversation with the victim.
