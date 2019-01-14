Man killed, 15-year-old girl shot in Memphis

FOX13 is following this breaking story LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 5900 block of Hickory Leaf Cove just before 1 a.m. on Monday.
A Memphis police lieutenant on scene said there were five people inside the home when it was shot up, three adults and two children including a two-year-old.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found both victims. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. A man was also shot. He died at the hospital.
Information about the shooting is extremely limited, however, police said the suspects were in a dark-colored car.
Police are working to learn if the victims knew the shooters.
