Man killed after argument leads to shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a deadly shooting in Midtown.
First responders were called to the 150 block of E. Parkway North around 10:39 Friday night.
One man was found dead on the scene.
Investigators determined the suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle. No additional suspect information is available at this time.
Police told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
