Man killed after concrete chunk thrown off bridge in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville police are investigating after they say a chunk of concrete was likely thrown from a bridge, causing a deadly crash on a busy interstate Tuesday morning.
Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, of Pleasant View was killed when the concrete went through the windshield of his Nissan GT-R sports car on I-24 near downtown Nashville.
>> Police: Man killed after concrete chunk thrown off Shelby Ave Bridge in downtown Nashville
Police said the concrete was "likely" thrown from the Shelby Street Bridge.
TDOT said the concrete didn't come from the bridge itself, but more resembled a roadway curb.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two-year-old dead after being shot in the head
- SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson officially announces resignation
- Nation's top basketball recruit James Wiseman commits to Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The concrete chunk went straight through Shelton's windshield and hit him in the face at about 4:54 a.m.
He was on his way to work at the Nissan plant in Smyrna when it happened.
"We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time." - Nissan Group of North America
Shelton's car then sideswiped a pickup truck and guardrail before coming to a final rest on I-24's Silliman Evans Bridge.
There's no description on the person who could have done this. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video.
Anyone with information, or if they saw someone on the bridge around this time, should call 615-742-7463.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}