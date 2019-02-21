Man killed after gunfire erupts in local neighborhood

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A man died after being shot in an Arkansas neighborhood, and family members believe he was targetted.
Blytheville police officers heard gunshots around 6:15 Wednesday evening while in the area of South 1st Street, according to Chief of Police Ross Thompson.They then received a 911 call indicating a man had been shot and was inside a nearby home in the 100 block of East Cherry Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'I just prayed.' Memphis brothers describe horrific bus crash involving OMYA football team
- Memphis music artist starts petition to change name of Main Street to ‘Mane Street’
- 2 day care workers accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers arrived to the home and found the victim, 22-year-old Keodrae Jones, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Great River Medical Center, but he did not survive.
We're speaking with neighbors who knew the victim, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
Family members told police they believed Keodrae was targetted and they identified possible suspects. Chief Thompson said the suspects are also suspected of being involved in previous "violent confrontations" involving Jones and his "associates" that date back to 2017.
Police are in contact with family members of the victim and suspects to solve the case and stop what is being referred to as "retaliatory violence."
This is the fourth homicide in Blytheville this year. Police have solved the other three and said none of the cases are connected.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}