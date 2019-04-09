Man killed after overnight shooting identified by authorities

Memphis, Tenn - A man is dead after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Sharpe Avenue.
One man was located with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he has since died. He was identified by police as Orbelio Perez Vasquez, 28.
Police said this is now a homicide investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking that anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}