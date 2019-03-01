Man killed after shooting at Cordova apartment complex, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Cordova, police said.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at The Grove at Trinity Pointe apartments in the 500 block of Arbor Hollow Circle.
NOW: At least six police cars at this Cordova apartment complexb after a shooting. @MEM_PoliceDept say one man is dead. Investigators don’t have any suspect information at this time. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/bjNSv7ufIX— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) March 1, 2019
Officers found one man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim – who was not identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not provide any details regarding a suspected shooter at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman shot, rushed to hospital after SUV shot up on Memphis road
- 16-year-old in custody, another teen on the run after shootout ends with police chase
- 2 killed after shooting in Uptown overnight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}