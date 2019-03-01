  • Man killed after shooting at Cordova apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Cordova, police said. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at The Grove at Trinity Pointe apartments in the 500 block of Arbor Hollow Circle.

    Officers found one man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police said the victim – who was not identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Investigators did not provide any details regarding a suspected shooter at this time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories