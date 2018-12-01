  • Man killed after shooting near Memphis grocery store

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Dellwood Avenue in Frayser. 

    That location is right next to 2-Star Grocery. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    No arrests have been made at this point. 

    Officers continue to investigate the incident. 

