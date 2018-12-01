Man killed after shooting near Memphis grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Dellwood Avenue in Frayser.
Memphis Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in Frayser near MLK Prep on Dellwood. No arrest have been made. pic.twitter.com/bVpv4dTn47— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) December 1, 2018
Old Allen Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1123 Dellwood, 2 Star Grocery. A male victim has been shot and pronounced deceased. No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 1, 2018
That location is right next to 2-Star Grocery.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Officers continue to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people killed after patient, medic thrown from ambulance in I-40 crash
- Man killed during attempted robbery, burned out car found nearby
- Nurse killed by fleeing suspects who crashed into her during Mississippi police chase
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}