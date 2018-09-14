Man killed after shooting near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a shooting near the Memphis International Airport.
Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Damascus Road.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4630 Damascus Road. One male was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 13, 2018
The victim was shot around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to MPD.
Police did not release any information about the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
