  • Man killed after shooting near Memphis International Airport

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a shooting near the Memphis International Airport. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Damascus Road. 

    The victim was shot around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to MPD. 

    Police did not release any information about the suspected shooter. 

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories