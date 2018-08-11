  • Man killed, another fighting for life after shooting in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Memphis.

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the area of Carnes Avenue and Whittington Street near Orange Mound Park around 7 p.m.

    The victim who was killed has not yet been identified by police. 

    MPD said the two men were shot in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue. 

    The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect. 

