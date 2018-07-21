  • Man killed, another in critical condition after car crashes into Hickory Hill home

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (10:40 PM) MPD said one of the men involved in the crash has died. 

    Police said the victim was 27-years-old. 

    According to police, a woman was also injured in the crash. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a house in Hickory Hill.

    MPD responded to the scene at 3:22 Friday afternoon.

    Police told FOX13 the multiple vehicle crash happened in the 3300 block of Kirby Parkway.

    Officers say a vehicle struck a building on the scene.

    Two men were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

