Man killed at North Mississippi convenience store

    A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Marshall County. 

    According to the county coroner, Terrance Javon Hampton died from a gunshot wound. 

    The shooting happened at Moores Grocery on Highway 72. 

    No one has been arrested. 

