Man killed, boy rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed, and a boy was injured after a shooting in North Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North McNeil Street.
According to MPD, the man – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Officers told FOX13 two people are in custody, but no charges have been filed yet.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
On 7/3 at 7:39pm officers responded to a shooting at 766 N. McNeil. Two individuals were xported by private vehicles. One adult male was pronounced deceased and 1 male juvenile is critical. Officers have 2 detained but no charges at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 4, 2019
