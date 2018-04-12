Man killed by police after stabbing his daughter to death, neighbors say

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. - West Helena police and Arkansas State Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death and another woman was airlifted to a local hospital.
According to the Chief of Helena-West Helena police, a 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the crime scene, which is in the 100 block of 9th Street. The other victim, a 61-year-old woman, was flown to a hospital.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect charged at an officer, according to police. The officer shot and killed the man.
The officer who pulled the trigger is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Neighbors' account what they saw:
Neighbors told FOX13 the 20-year-old woman was being slammed against a car. They also told FOX13 the suspect was stabbing his daughter.
Police then arrived on the scene and told the man to drop the knife. He did not and started approaching the officers, according to neighbors.
He was shot by an officer. Then, he ran into the home and stabbed the victim's mother.
Neighbors also said a two-year-old witnessed the horrific incident.
FOX13 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
