  • Man killed during alleged domestic incident was Memphis Firefighter, department says

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - FOX13 has learned new details about the man allegedly murdered by his wife on Tuesday. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, Willie Barden was a Memphis Firefighter and was with the Memphis Fire Department since July 2004.

    The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has one woman behind bars in connection to Barden's death. 

    Related: One woman shaken by the murder of her neighbor

    Felicia Barden was charged with murder after an incident in the 4400 block of Center Hill Rd in Olive Branch Tuesday morning that deputies say stemmed from a domestic incident. 

    This investigation is still ongoing. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories