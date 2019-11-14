Man killed during alleged domestic incident was Memphis Firefighter, department says

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - FOX13 has learned new details about the man allegedly murdered by his wife on Tuesday.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, Willie Barden was a Memphis Firefighter and was with the Memphis Fire Department since July 2004.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has one woman behind bars in connection to Barden's death.
Felicia Barden was charged with murder after an incident in the 4400 block of Center Hill Rd in Olive Branch Tuesday morning that deputies say stemmed from a domestic incident.
This investigation is still ongoing.
