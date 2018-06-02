  • Man killed during argument in Orange Mound

    A man died after being shot during an argument in Orange Mound, according to Memphis police.

    The deadly shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Lamar and Trezevant.

    Officers on the scene found a male gunshot victim. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

    The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another person was arguing when the shooting happened. Police said the two men have known each other.

    No arrests have been made in the case.

    Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
     

