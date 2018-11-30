  • Man killed during attempted robbery, burned out car found nearby

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a robbery in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

    Police said the suspect attempted to rob the victim on the 3600 block of Summer Avenue. The victim was then shot and crashed his car.

    He was later pronounced dead. 

    MPD said they found the suspect's car burned out approximately a six-minute drive from where the shooting took place, at Orchi and Highland in Nutbush. 

    A major on the scene told FOX13 the suspect's car appeared to be stolen. It was a black Mercedes.

