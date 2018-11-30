Man killed during attempted robbery, burned out car found nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a robbery in the Highland Heights neighborhood.
Police said the suspect attempted to rob the victim on the 3600 block of Summer Avenue. The victim was then shot and crashed his car.
HOMICIDE: A man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Highland Heights. Police found the suspects car abandoned 3 miles away in Nutbush. The gunman is still on the run. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ggrfNUNgLh— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) November 30, 2018
He was later pronounced dead.
MPD said they found the suspect's car burned out approximately a six-minute drive from where the shooting took place, at Orchi and Highland in Nutbush.
TOWED: This is the car police say is connected to an overnight homicide. Police say the car was burned and abandoned in Nutbush. The suspect is still on the run. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/YaRwFa8OBS— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) November 30, 2018
A major on the scene told FOX13 the suspect's car appeared to be stolen. It was a black Mercedes.
