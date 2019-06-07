Man killed during hit and run on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven police are looking for a damaged vehicle after a deadly hit and run on a major Mid-South interstate.
Around 4 a.m. this morning, Southaven Police Officers were called to Interstate-55 northbound just south of Goodman Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The victim did not survive the crash. His name has not been released.
Southaven police said the victim was struck by a car that did not stay on the scene then was hit a second time by another vehicle that stopped and called 911.
“The first vehicle should have heavy damage in the front bumper area and possibly damage to the windshield,” police said.
If anyone has any information about this crash, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.
