Man killed during 'wounding' in Memphis neighborhood, woman charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is charged with first degree murder after she allegedly killed a man in Memphis, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence wounding in the 2400 block of Boyle.
When police arrived, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from a “chest wound.” He was rushed to Regional One, but he died at the hospital.
Katrina Boone, 29, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
FOX13 is working to obtain an arrest affidavit for Boone. We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
