0 Man killed identified, 2 others hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 385

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 385 in Shelby County.

According to TDOT, two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 385 northbound near Route 14.

Officials provided initial details about what caused the deadly crash.

Tennessee State Troopers told FOX13 John Scott, 63, was killed in the crash.

One car crossed over the median from the southbound lane and into the northbound lane, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP officials don’t know if alcohol was a factor in this crash.

Shelby County fire officials told FOX13 one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were rushed to the hospital.

Those victims’ conditions are both critical, Millington fire officials said.

According to TDOT, northbound and southbound traffic are being affected on Highway 385. Northbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes as that portion of the roadway is closed.

The crash is expected to be cleared by midnight.

