Man killed identified, pushed from balcony at local apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex.
It happened last night off South Mendenhall Rd. at the Edens at Watersedge Apartments.
Police told FOX13 an argument led up to the shooting.
Officer said the suspect shot the victim who fell off the balcony at the apartment complex.
MPD has identified the man killed as Justin Love, 22.
Investigators don’t have any suspect information available.
It’s also unclear what the victim and suspect were arguing about.
FOX13 has reached out to MPD for an update, but we did not hear back.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}