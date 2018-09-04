0 Man killed in plane crash near Covington Airport was a JetBlue pilot, company says

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Officials released new details surrounding the deadly plane crash in Covington.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX13 a plane crashed near the Covington Municipal Airport.

According to officials, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a field near the airport. Officials told FOX13, the crash happened about 2,000 yards east of the airport’s runway.

One person is dead in the crash. The Mayor told FOX13, only one person was inside the plane when the crash happened. The plane is a private aircraft.

Officials told FOX13 Lance Hooley is the victim in this crash. His family has been notified.

FOX13 has learned Hooley created a website called Kitplanes Newsline. That's where Hooley wrote about his planes that he created.

The plane Hooley was flying was a Jet Eze, which is a homebuilt aircraft.

According to the NTSB, the crash happened as Hooley was making a low pass over the airport.

His homemade jet caught fire after one of the plane’s wings came off in mid-air, according to witnesses.

Investigators told FOX13 that NTSB will be on site for two days, and they have recovered the wreckage from the crash.

However, officials said neither the pilot nor the aircraft were at fault.

Hooley was a pilot for the airline JetBlue, the company confirmed.

JetBlue issued a statement to FOX13 confirming he was employed there:

We can confirm that Lance Hooley was a JetBlue crewmember. We mourn the passing of Captain Hooley, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and JetBlue colleagues.

The investigation could take up to two years to finish.

Hooley wrote in his blog that "it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to build a homebuilt jet too."

FAA and TEMA will be in charge of the investigation, and will determine the cause of the accident.

The FAA released this statement to FOX13 about the crash:

Local authorities notified the FAA that a general aviation aircraft crashed in a field several hundred yards from the Covington Municipal Airport in Tennessee. The wreckage caught fire, so we do not have the aircraft type yet. Local authorities will release the number of people onboard, their names and conditions. The FAA is en route to the scene to begin investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident. We will update this statement when we get new information.

