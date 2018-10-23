Man killed in crash on Houston Levee identified by investigators

A man was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Houston Levee Road.
The accident happened near Briarcrest High School .
SCSO is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Houston Levee Rd near Briarcrest School where one person has been killed & another injured. Houston Levee Rd will be closed in both directions for the next couple of hours while investigators work to determine the cause of this crash. pic.twitter.com/2qSzXq9TZJ— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 23, 2018
Investigators identified the victim as Andrew Pinson, 75, of Cordova.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
