  • Man killed in crash on Houston Levee identified by investigators

    Updated:

    A man was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Houston Levee Road.

    The accident happened near Briarcrest High School . 

    Investigators identified the victim as Andrew Pinson, 75, of Cordova.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

