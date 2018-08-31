Man killed in hit-and-run

Memphis police are asking for help to find whoever is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Austin Peay Highway.
Hit and Run Fatality Crash— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 31, 2018
Austin Peay Highway near Joslin Road
Report #WC1825202
MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, August 31, 2018, at approximately 4:15 a.m. a fatal crash occurred in the 3700 block of Austin Peay where a Ford SUV flipped over several... https://t.co/HcI20ezZ4z
According to Memphis police, the accident happened on Austin Peay near Joslin Road.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Whitehaven student allowed back in class, others still suspended after massive fight near school
- Manhunt underway after deadly hit-and-run on Lamar
- Person who sold mystery drug responsible for at least 7 overdoses could face murder charges
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
An SUV was involved in a crash and flipped several times.
The driver did not survive the accident.
A vehicle of interest is a dark colored small Honda last scene traveling north on Austin Peay towards Yale. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}