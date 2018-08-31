  • Man killed in hit-and-run

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to find whoever is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Austin Peay Highway.  

    According to Memphis police, the accident happened on Austin Peay near Joslin Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    An SUV was involved in a crash and flipped several times. 

    The driver did not survive the accident.  

    A vehicle of interest is a dark colored small Honda last scene traveling north on Austin Peay towards Yale. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories