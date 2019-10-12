  • Man killed in single-car crash in Raleigh, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a single-crash in Raleigh Friday night.

    According to police, 52-year-old Paul Summers was driving south on Highland when he hit a large steel container that was in the roadway.

    The accident happened just before 10 p.m. south of James Road.

    Summers died on the scene.

