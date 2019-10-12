Man killed in single-car crash in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a single-crash in Raleigh Friday night.
According to police, 52-year-old Paul Summers was driving south on Highland when he hit a large steel container that was in the roadway.
On 10/11 at 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash at Highland St. south of James Rd. Veh #1 was S/B on Highland and struck with its driver side front end, a large steel container in the roadway. The driver Paul Summers 52, was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2019
The accident happened just before 10 p.m. south of James Road.
Summers died on the scene.
